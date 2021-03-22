PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of PARK24 (OTCMKTS:PKCOY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PKCOY opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.43. PARK24 has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $22.43.

PARK24 Co, Ltd. operates and manages parking facilities in Japan and Internationally. The company operates through Parking Business in Japan, Parking Business Overseas, and Mobility Business segments. Its services include hourly parking facilities; reserved parking and monthly parking services; parking facilities for non-passenger vehicles, such as large vehicles, and motorcycles and bicycles; and overseas parking facilities, including patrolled parking facilities, and pay and display parking services.

