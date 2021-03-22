Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Stock Position Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of Park National worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Park National by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Park National by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Park National by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Park National by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Park National by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $140.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.03. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $121.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.61 million. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park National Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Park National Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

