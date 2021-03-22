Parametrica Management Ltd Takes $387,000 Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,631,000 after acquiring an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,222,000 after purchasing an additional 130,839 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Insulet by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,037,000 after purchasing an additional 90,865 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Insulet by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 372,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,308,000 after purchasing an additional 168,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 357,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter.

PODD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Insulet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.89.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $261.03 on Monday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $129.09 and a 12-month high of $298.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 593.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.73 and a 200-day moving average of $251.90.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

