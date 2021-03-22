Parametrica Management Ltd Sells 7,878 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Parametrica Management Ltd lowered its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 7,878 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,466,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504,643 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 53,753,619 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,115,161,000 after buying an additional 2,403,986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,409,068 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $178,437,000 after buying an additional 245,620 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 10,743,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $168,008,000 after buying an additional 5,158,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FCX opened at $34.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -388.73 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

