Parametrica Management Ltd Reduces Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Parametrica Management Ltd trimmed its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 15.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,470,000 after acquiring an additional 21,759 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.71.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,001,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $200,503.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,701.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,519 shares of company stock worth $3,310,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $185.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.85 and a 1-year high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. ResMed’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

