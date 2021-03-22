Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,009,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,021,000 after purchasing an additional 188,184 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,655,000. Motco raised its position in Altria Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 93,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.23.

Shares of MO opened at $50.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

