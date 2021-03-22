Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New $141,000 Investment in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vonage by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 549,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 95,155 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vonage by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Vonage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vonage by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on VG. Citigroup raised their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vonage in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $160,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,485,112.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,082,725. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vonage stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -120.59, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.