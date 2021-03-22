Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires New Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 37,588 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 137,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,985,000 after acquiring an additional 366,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $47.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 81.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

