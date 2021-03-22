Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,260 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,260 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 40.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.31.

BDN stock opened at $13.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

