Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,571 NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of NewHold Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewHold Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $975,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in NewHold Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewHold Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of NewHold Investment by 541.2% in the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 641,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 541,200 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NHIC opened at $10.52 on Monday. NewHold Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.42.

NewHold Investment Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp. and changed its name to NewHold Investment Corp. in February 2020.

