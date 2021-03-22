Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,260 Shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) by 239.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hemisphere Media Group were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hemisphere Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 26,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 126.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 349.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. 29.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hemisphere Media Group stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $531.49 million, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $14.44.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.85%.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

