Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,423 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 576.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BWB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

BWB stock opened at $16.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.37. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.99 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

