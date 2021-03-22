Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Gencor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 528,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after buying an additional 37,175 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gencor Industries during the third quarter worth about $604,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Gencor Industries during the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gencor Industries by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GENC opened at $13.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.18 million, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.68. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $15.75.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter.

In other Gencor Industries news, insider Jeanne M. Lyons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at $22,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric E. Mellen sold 2,400 shares of Gencor Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $37,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,350 shares of company stock worth $168,557. 29.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

