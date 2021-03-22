Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $82,000 Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 17,622 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NuVasive by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 168.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,813 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 165,676 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in NuVasive by 237.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 2.7% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,871 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $67.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -304.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.51 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NuVasive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.