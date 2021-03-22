Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,436 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GSX Techedu were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in GSX Techedu by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 37.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,167,000 after buying an additional 644,976 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GSX. TheStreet lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $68.63.

NYSE GSX opened at $86.60 on Monday. GSX Techedu Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $149.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.89 and a beta of -0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.13 and its 200-day moving average is $80.30.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.57) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. GSX Techedu’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

