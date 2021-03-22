Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Luminex were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Luminex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,163,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,747,000 after purchasing an additional 451,620 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after buying an additional 559,909 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after acquiring an additional 26,163 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Luminex by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 543,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 95,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Luminex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMNX opened at $33.49 on Monday. Luminex Co. has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.87 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -190.48%.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

