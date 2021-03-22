Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 263.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,973 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 23.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $131.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $74.26 and a 12 month high of $148.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.34.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

