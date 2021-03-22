Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Gap Up to $70.06

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $70.06, but opened at $72.74. Pacira BioSciences shares last traded at $69.72, with a volume of 645 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCRX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.79.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $140,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,217.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 35,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $2,491,213.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,192 shares of company stock worth $9,447,332 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,854,000 after purchasing an additional 438,448 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,963,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,513,000 after buying an additional 204,806 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,130,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 735,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,593,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 597,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 165,445 shares in the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

