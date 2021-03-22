Oxygen Price Hits $3.04 on Exchanges (OXY)

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $152.74 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oxygen has traded flat against the dollar. One Oxygen coin can now be purchased for $3.04 or 0.00005536 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007574 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000507 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen (OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,213,107 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

