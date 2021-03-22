OSB Group (LON:OSB) Downgraded to Hold at Numis Securities

Numis Securities cut shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Numis Securities currently has GBX 468 ($6.11) target price on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a top pick rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OSB Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 388 ($5.07).

Shares of LON:OSB opened at GBX 433.40 ($5.66) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 432.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 376.64. OSB Group has a 12-month low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 472 ($6.17). The firm has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

