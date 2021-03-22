Ormeus Cash (OMC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $147,009.00

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Ormeus Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ormeus Cash has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $147,009.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.40 or 0.00345027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Token Profile

Ormeus Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 tokens. Ormeus Cash’s official website is ormeuscash.com . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto . Ormeus Cash’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron will be a blockchain based asset, and a clone of Bitcoin. Minting through the wallet will yield 5%/annum, compounding on a daily basis. The clients that will be released on Sept 17 will have a fresh overhaul to the interface, and there will be future modifications to add simplicity to OMC-BTC address linkage and addtional add-ons. Fullstack developers will be paid and employed to implement said features. The main focus of Omicron is to provide a suitable and superior investment vehicle than dividend-issuing companies. With this in mind, there will be no brand new technical developments made for OMC. Modifications will be ported from other cryptocurrency clients to keep OMC top of the line. “

Buying and Selling Ormeus Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ormeus Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ormeus Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

