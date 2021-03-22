Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a $66.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Oracle stock opened at $66.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $191.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $73.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,513,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,994,460 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

