Oppenheimer Reiterates Market Perform Rating for The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

The ExOne stock opened at $33.68 on Monday. The ExOne has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $743.45 million, a P/E ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that The ExOne will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XONE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 472.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 6.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 20.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the third quarter worth about $824,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

