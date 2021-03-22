Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VERO. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Venus Concept in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Venus Concept from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venus Concept currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.79.

VERO opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $140.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter valued at about $683,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Venus Concept by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Venus Concept by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Venus Concept by 23.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

