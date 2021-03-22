Oppenheimer Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.40. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.21.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 5,848,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $24,212,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 51,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

