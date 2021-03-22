OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
LON OTMP traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 94.75 ($1.24). 15,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,661. OnTheMarket has a 52-week low of GBX 25.50 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 103.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.58. The firm has a market cap of £68.64 million and a PE ratio of -16.62.
OnTheMarket Company Profile
