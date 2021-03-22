OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

LON OTMP traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 94.75 ($1.24). 15,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,661. OnTheMarket has a 52-week low of GBX 25.50 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 103.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.58. The firm has a market cap of £68.64 million and a PE ratio of -16.62.

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

