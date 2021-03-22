Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Datadog by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 37,618 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,989,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its stake in Datadog by 2,037.3% during the fourth quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 98,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 93,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $413,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 31,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $3,374,972.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,878,325 shares of company stock worth $190,179,830. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog stock opened at $84.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2,800.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.58. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $119.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

