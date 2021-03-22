Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $635,000 Investment in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,110,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,101,000 after purchasing an additional 292,897 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,258,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,674,000 after purchasing an additional 115,523 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,167,000. Hound Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,108,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,459,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,124,000 after purchasing an additional 49,696 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens raised shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

AER stock opened at $60.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.85 and a beta of 2.42.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.