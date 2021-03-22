Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $667,000 in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,716,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,337,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 215.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 31,364 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $49.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.21%.

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

