Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $580,000 in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 47,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fruth Investment Management raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 64,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 56,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $18.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $20.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In related news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $99,429.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $540,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,017 shares of company stock worth $2,469,008. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

