Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,121 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WSO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.80.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $253.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $265.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

