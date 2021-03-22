Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wix.com by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wix.com from $342.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.82.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $289.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.25 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.05 and its 200 day moving average is $271.09.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

