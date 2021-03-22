Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires 1,041 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,897 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $460,895.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

URI opened at $316.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $330.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on URI. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.21.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

