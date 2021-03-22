OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,714 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.13% of OneConnect Financial Technology worth $10,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OCFT. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 29,040 shares during the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OCFT. Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

OCFT stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $162.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 19.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT).

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.