One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Sells $166,390.00 in Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $166,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,483.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lawrence Ricketts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $70,020.00.

OLP stock opened at $22.65 on Monday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $469.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLP. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLP. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 327,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 147,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,673,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 35,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 256.8% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 39,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

