Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Oncternal Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $9.00 on Friday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $443.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.