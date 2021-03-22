Omnitude (ECOM) Price Tops $0.0361

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Omnitude has traded 190.1% higher against the dollar. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00050895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00018191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.50 or 0.00643108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00069072 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00023858 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude (CRYPTO:ECOM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

