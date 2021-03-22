Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Increased to $224.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $230.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $108.63 and a 1-year high of $235.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.90 and its 200 day moving average is $202.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.