Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Increased to $224.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $224.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.87% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.67.
Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $230.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $108.63 and a 1-year high of $235.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.90 and its 200 day moving average is $202.39.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
