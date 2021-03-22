ODUWA Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $10,286.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One ODUWA token can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,022.29 or 0.99997289 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00035315 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011916 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00074269 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000657 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000894 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003397 BTC.
ODUWA Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “
ODUWA Token Trading
