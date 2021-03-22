Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.35

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 163647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $195.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). On average, analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin C. Tang bought 275,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $4,180,885.44. Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $1,746,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 675,784 shares of company stock valued at $11,044,885 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODT. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 5,207,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,931,000 after buying an additional 1,843,709 shares in the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 15,238,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,657,000 after buying an additional 1,163,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,588,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,493,000 after buying an additional 686,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 31,484.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after buying an additional 545,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 815,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 318,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.