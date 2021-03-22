Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Petroleum Inc. is an exploration and production company. It is focused on the acquisition and development of onshore, unconventional crude oil and natural gas resources principally in the United States. Oasis Petroleum Inc. is based in HOUSTON. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on OAS. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.33.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $58.34 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $62.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,596,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $371,000. Valueworks LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 586.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,665,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after buying an additional 2,277,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

