Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on OSH. Truist increased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

OSH stock opened at $55.18 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.85.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $329,449.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 560,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,288,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,447,159 shares of company stock worth $403,510,447. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

