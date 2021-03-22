O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

OI has been the topic of several research reports. UFS lowered O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

OI stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $12.16. 22,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,026. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 88.28% and a net margin of 4.97%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in O-I Glass by 44.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

