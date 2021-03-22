NVR (NYSE:NVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NVR. UBS Group initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,023.60.

NVR opened at $4,434.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR has a twelve month low of $2,125.00 and a twelve month high of $4,832.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4,612.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,249.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $64.41 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

