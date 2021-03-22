NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Position Increased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the third quarter valued at about $310,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 100.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR by 386.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,023.60.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,434.99 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,125.00 and a 52 week high of $4,832.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4,612.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,249.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $64.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

