Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Insider Michael D. Keller Sells 14,412 Shares

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) insider Michael D. Keller sold 14,412 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,030,458.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,397. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE NUE opened at $71.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.25. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $72.22.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. Nucor’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 13,914.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

