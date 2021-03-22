Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Sells $291,960.00 in Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $291,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,788 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NUE stock opened at $71.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nucor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
