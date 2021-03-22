Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Sells $291,960.00 in Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $291,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,788 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $71.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nucor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after purchasing an additional 79,061 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

