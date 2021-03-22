Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,563,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,491 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $430,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Novartis stock opened at $85.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $196.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $70.23 and a 12 month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 39.69%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.