Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,771 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,771 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $58,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LANC. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $184.78 on Monday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $114.55 and a one year high of $188.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.09 and its 200 day moving average is $176.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 0.25.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,520.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

