Northern Trust Corp Sells 42,453 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,284,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,453 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Cannae were worth $56,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cannae by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cannae by 20.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cannae by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cannae by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cannae alerts:

In other Cannae news, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $397,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,742.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Cannae stock opened at $39.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.35 million. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.